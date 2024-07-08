Alstom plans to make train batteries in India for Vande Bharat, metro rail
SummaryAlstom is planning to bring large batteries to power traction components in train systems in the next one year after testing the technology in several European countries
New Delhi: France-headquartered Alstom SA plans to manufacture large batteries for railway traction components in India over the next one year, its top executive said. The batteries can be used to move various railway systems such as Vande Bharat trains, metro rail, etc.