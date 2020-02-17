Alstom reaches deal to buy Bombardier’s train unit: Report

Alstom SA has reached a preliminary deal to buy Bombardier Inc 's train business for more than $7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Quebec pension giant Caisse de dépôt et placement, which owns a 32.5% stake in Bombardier's train unit, has agreed to sell its stake to Alstom and buy a minority stake in the combined train company, the report added

The discussions, first reported by Bloomberg News on Jan. 21, began before Bombardier surprised the market last month by warning of disappointing fourth-quarter sales.

Alstom going ahead with a deal could allow the French company to avoid paying a material premium due to Bombardier Transportation’s cash needs and recent project delays, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence report last week.





