Alstom recognized as ‘Top Employer in India’ for third year in a row2 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 01:40 PM IST
Alstom India has been recognized as the ‘Top Employer’ in India for the third consecutive year in a survey done by Top Employers Institute
Global mobility provider Alstom has been recognized as the ‘Top employer’ in India for the third year in a row. The company has also been recognized as the Global Top Employer 2023 with certificates in 22 countries. The rankings were released by Top Employers Institute.
