Global mobility provider Alstom has been recognized as the ‘Top employer’ in India for the third year in a row. The company has also been recognized as the Global Top Employer 2023 with certificates in 22 countries. The rankings were released by Top Employers Institute.

Alstom says the certificates are a testament to the company's commitment to a better workplace through excellent people practices. They also claim to be the only organization in the heavy engineering and mobility sector in India to be re-certified.

Alstom India Managing Director Olivier Loison in his statement about the achievement said “It is a proud moment for us as we have successfully retained our position as the only Top Employer in the Indian mobility industry for the third consecutive year."

“At Alstom, our people agenda has been at the core of our business outlook and this win is a testament to the sheer dedication and commitment of our employees. We aim to continue providing higher engagement to our diverse workforce and empower and support them in their career aspirations" Loison added

The company says they count on a strong learning culture with an average of 27 hours of learning achieved per employee in India using state-of-the-art technology.

Alstom says it will continue its recruitment drive in 2023 with a focus on hiring across the value chain – from production to methods, supplies, and functions. Alstom India runs a Young Engineering Graduates Programme (YEGP) since 2015 which has helped recruit over 1,700 engineering graduates.

Top Employers Institute certifies organizations on the basis of their results in the HR Best Practices Survey. The survey covers six HR areas which are divided into 20 themes such as people strategy, work environment, talent acquisition, training, well-being, etc. They have certified 2 053 organizations across 121 countries around the globe.