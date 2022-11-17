Alstom wins 2,643 crore order to manufacture 312 coaches for Delhi Metro

“Delhi NCR is amongst the largest urban clusters in the world. Faced with the realities of climate change, such megacities need reliable and sustainable public transport solutions. Alstom is pleased to continue the partnership with Delhi Metro, one of Asia’s largest rapid transit systems. Our trains have a high recyclability of all materials and low-weight design to reduce energy consumption that will greatly contribute to minimising environmental impact in the region," said Olivier Loison, managing director, Alstom India.