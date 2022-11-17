Alstom wins 2,643 crore order to manufacture 312 coaches for Delhi Metro

NEW DELHI: French rolling stock manufacturer Alstom on Thursday said it has bagged an order worth 312 million euro, or around ₹2, 643 crore, to design, manufacture, supply, test, commission 312 standard gauge metro cars for Delhi Metro Phase IV expansion, from the Delhi Metro Rail Corp. (DMRC).
The scope of the contract includes design and manufacturing of 234 standard gauge metro cars for Line 7 extension (Pink Line 12.558 km) on the Mukundpur– Maujpur corridor and, the Line 8 extension (Magenta Line 28.92 km) for the Janakpuri West – RK Ashram corridor.
It also includes design and manufacture of 78 standard gauge metro cars for the 23.622 km Silver Line between Aerocity and Tughlakabad, including 15-year maintenance of these 78 cars.
Alstom will supply its metropolis trainsets for this order. Metropolis trains offer a unique design, a wide range of configurations and ensure the highest performance due to the perfect combination of proven and reliable components and innovations.
With its extensive track record, low life-cycle costs, and keen focus on passenger experience, Alstom’s Metropolis metros set the standard in reliable and attractive metro services around the world.
Alstom has delivered more than 800 metro cars that are in service for the Delhi Metro network. The new trains will be built at Alstom’s largest urban rolling stock manufacturing site in Sricity in Andhra Pradesh, which has a strong portfolio of delivering for major domestic and international projects.
“Delhi NCR is amongst the largest urban clusters in the world. Faced with the realities of climate change, such megacities need reliable and sustainable public transport solutions. Alstom is pleased to continue the partnership with Delhi Metro, one of Asia’s largest rapid transit systems. Our trains have a high recyclability of all materials and low-weight design to reduce energy consumption that will greatly contribute to minimising environmental impact in the region," said Olivier Loison, managing director, Alstom India.
As od now, the Delhi Metro network consists of about 391 km with 286 stations. The network is spredad across Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, Gurgaon, Faridabad, Bahadurgarh and Ballabhgarh in Haryana.
In addition to providing rolling stock, Alstom has in the past partnered with DMRC for several other projects, including successful implementation of supply and commissioning of train control and signalling system for DMRC’s Red line(L1), (Yellow Line (L2), Green Line (L5), Violet Line (L6), Pink Line (L7) during Phase I, II & III.
