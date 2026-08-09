Alta Capital-backed Logicap buys Xander's warehousing assets for ₹1500 crore

Bengaluru: The logistics platform of private equity firm Alta Capital is acquiring warehouses in three metros from Singapore's Xander Investment Management for roughly ₹2,000 crore in two separate deals, making it India's third-largest warehousing and industrial real estate operator.
The Alta Capital unit Logicap has already acquired 2.6 million square feet (sq. ft) in Chennai and Kolkata for about ₹1,500 crore, and plans to add 1 million sq. ft more at Bhiwandi near Mumbai in a second tranche, Logicap chief investment officer Abhay Goyal said.