Alta Capital, global investors in race for Xander’s ₹2,000 crore warehouse assets in India
Summary
Alta Capital's LogiCap is in the running to secure a significant portfolio from Singapore's Xander Group. With multiple heavyweights like Horizon and Morgan Stanley also in the mix, the stakes are high.
Mumbai: Private equity firm Alta Capital’s logistics platform LogiCap is among a handful of investors in the race to acquire Singapore-based Xander Group’s warehousing portfolio in Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata, three people familiar with the matter told Mint.
