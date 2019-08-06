Ekta Kapoor-owned video streaming platform ALTBalaji has announced an association with online payments processing service Amazon Pay. Through this partnership, customers can now make purchases using Amazon Pay and avail a flat 50% cashback up to Rs. 150 on paying for their ALTBalaji subscription.

“This partnership helps us cater to audiences who prefer the Amazon ecosystem and payment options which are considered the most trusted gateways for digital audiences across the country. Through this partnership, ALTBalaji’s library of homegrown, original premium content will now be even more accessible to a wider and newer set of audiences," Nachiket Pantvaidya, CEO ALTBalaji and group COO, Balaji Telefilms said in a statement. “The association will further help us extend our reach, while allowing Amazon Pay to offer their customers the entire catalogue of ALTBalaji’s premium content at an extremely competitive price point."

With over 40 originals in its content offering, ALTBalaji is currently known for shows like Apharan, Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain, Home, Gandii Baat, The Test Case, Bose: Dead or Alive and Broken but Beautiful. Launched in 2017, it ended FY19 with 20.1 million paid subscribers.

“Integration of Amazon Pay on ALT Balaji gives consumers a safe and seamless payment choice. I am certain that this partnership will enhance the overall consumer experience on the platform and will encourage more subscribers to enjoy a friction free checkout," Manesh Mahatme, director, experience and merchant acceptance, Amazon Pay India said in a statement.



