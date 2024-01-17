Alteria Capital eyes up to $100 mn fundraise for Shorter Duration Fund
This development comes at a time when the Indian startup ecosystem is experiencing a funding downturn
Bengaluru: Venture debt fund Alteria Capital plans to raise $80 million to $100 million for the Shorter Duration Scheme of its third fund by the next quarter. This initiative aims to enhance the short-term balance sheet efficiency of startups in some focussed sectors, the company's co-founder and managing partner Vinod Murali told Mint.