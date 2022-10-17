Alteria Capital hits first close of third venture debt fund at 1k cr

“For the venture debt asset class India is a relatively young market compared to its global peers which reflects a significant opportunity to raise and deploy capital. With the third fund, we hope to play a meaningful role in bridging this gap over the next few years," said Punit Shah, managing partner, Alteria. Alteria was started in 2017 by Murali and Ajay Hattangdi. The team had pioneered venture debt in India and funded over 250 startups in 15 years. Alteria has over 100 portfolio firms, including Infra.market, Rebel Foods, Dealshare, Spinny, Mensa Brands, BharatPe, Dunzo, Cars24, Good Glamm Group, Niyo, EarlySalary, Zepto, Lendingkart, and Portea, Toppr, among others.

