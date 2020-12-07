Alteria Capital targets 1750 crore fund, first close expected in H1 2021

NEW DELHI : Alteria Capital plans to launch its second venture debt fund, eyeing a ₹1,000 crore corpus with a green-shoe option of ₹750 crore, the company announced.

The fund has been approved by Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) and is expected to have a first close sometime in the first half of 2021.

It will be the largest pool of alternative debt capital available for early and growth stage startups in India, claims Alteria Capital.

Startups that have already raised VC funding and are in early growth stages with cheque sizes up to ₹150 crore will be the focus. The fund will also provide structured debt to later stage companies with a differentiated risk profile.

“There is a growing appreciation for the venture debt asset class among Indian LPs who have seen strong performance despite covid-19. This is a dislocated asset class with low correlation to listed stocks or bonds and hence provides a good hedge as part of their asset allocation," Vinod Murali, Cofounder and Managing Partner said in a statement.

By recycling this capital, Alteria claims, they will effectively have over ₹4,000 crore available for funding startups across venture debt and structured solutions.

The fund has also expanded its partnership team adding venture debt professionals Ankit Agarwal and Punit Shah to the team.





Alteria Capital is currently investing from its Fund I which has a corpus of ₹962 crore and has backed startups from multiple sectors such as Rebel Foods, Lendingkart, Zestmoney, Dunzo, Portea, Toppr, Stanza, Cropin, Country Delight and Universal Sportsbiz.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via