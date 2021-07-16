Alteria deploys $90 mn in H1

Sectors that have been in vogue include consumer, financial services and B2B platforms. But one emerging sector that has been in focus recently is the Thrasio model, Murali said. “We have partnered with Mensa with a commitment of $10 million upfront. This model relies on focused identification of consumer brands and strong execution, but equally needs the leverage construct to be in place for the business model to be attractive. While large equity cheques are showing interest, the debt is an important variable for this model to succeed," he said.