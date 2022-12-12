Alternative investment platform Grip on Monday announced the completion of its third securitised debt instrument (SDI) tranche. This batch is backed by lease rentals from Everest Fleet, a fleet operator of cars on Uber India platform.

Grip had introduced SDI as an alternative investment product for individual investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in October. It’s a Crisil BBB-rated product listed on the NSE.

“The SDI instrument is not only insulated from stock market volatility and conditions but also falls in the category of high-yielding fixed-income debt with contracted monthly repayments," Grip said in its official statement.

“The retail investors today have become smarter and cautious of investing only in the equity market and seek diversified offerings with a preference for fixed predictable returns. Over the last two months our SDI offerings have already aggregated demand worth ₹50 crore. This SDI with Everest Fleet is an investment grade offering covering the broader risk-reward spectrum and in line with Grip’s mission of innovating alternate investment options which are listed, regulatory compliant, offer attractive yields, and are not impacted by market volatility," said Nikhil Aggarwal, co-founder and CEO, Grip.

The third SDI tranche was successfully subscribed in November. “The new SDI opportunity was oversubscribed in less than [48] hours and is expected to offer 16%+ IRR over a tenure of 36 months," the company said in its statement.

As per new Sebi regulations, SDI along with other listed corporate bonds are to be offered at ₹1 lakh from January 2023 onwards, down from earlier ₹10 lakh.

“We are really proud of having partnered with Grip for their SDI offering. This is a powerful innovation that impacts the lease financing market and the alternative investment industry at large. It is exciting to be a part of the first such offering of its kind. This also spells good news for retail investors who have never had access to a regulated investment option of this nature," said Siddharth Ladsariya, found, Everest Fleet.