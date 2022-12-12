Alternative investment platform Grip completes third tranche of SDI1 min read . Updated: 12 Dec 2022, 03:32 PM IST
This batch by Grip is backed by lease rentals from Everest Fleet, a fleet operator of cars on Uber India platform.
Alternative investment platform Grip on Monday announced the completion of its third securitised debt instrument (SDI) tranche. This batch is backed by lease rentals from Everest Fleet, a fleet operator of cars on Uber India platform.