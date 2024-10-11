Altice Offers Creditors 15% Stake in Return for Haircut

Altice France is floating a proposal to give secured creditors a stake in the company to get them to agree to a haircut on their holdings, as the embattled telecommunications giant seeks to whittle away at its €24.4 billion ($26.7 billion) of debt.

Bloomberg
Updated11 Oct 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Altice Offers Creditors 15% Stake in Return for Haircut
Altice Offers Creditors 15% Stake in Return for Haircut

(Bloomberg) -- Altice France is floating a proposal to give secured creditors a stake in the company to get them to agree to a haircut on their holdings, as the embattled telecommunications giant seeks to whittle away at its €24.4 billion ($26.7 billion) of debt.

Under this informal proposal, debtholders would get an equity stake of between 10% and 15% in exchange for writing off the same amount of their principal, according to people familiar with the matter. Other features of the plan include the extension of the maturities by a certain number of years with a lower interest rate than the existing debt, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. 

The proposal, which was put forward to advisers of its secured creditors, doesn’t envisage new funds from billionaire owner Patrick Drahi, who would remain in charge, the people added. While this was not a formal offer, the company asked the steering committee if the creditors would be willing to sign a non-disclosure agreement to negotiate on this basis, the people said. 

BlackRock Inc., Elliott Investment Management and Pacific Investment Management Co. are among the investors in the steering committee, Bloomberg reported earlier. Spokespeople for Altice and the secured group of creditors declined to comment. 

Altice France’s €800 million secured bond due in October 2029 rose about 3.5 cents on the euro to 75.7 cents on Friday, the highest since March, according to pricing compiled by Bloomberg. Meanwhile, Altice France Holding’s €1.3 billion unsecured bond due in May 2027 fell 1.6 cents on the euro to about 30 cents, the biggest drop since April. 

While the plan in some ways represents a more attractive option for creditors than an earlier offer proposing a 20% haircut, the latest suggestion is still a long way away from the idea put forward by the lenders themselves, under which Drahi would have potentially lost control of the company. 

The latest proposal would still fall short of achieving a sustainable capital structure, some of the people familiar added. Altice is in talks with its creditors to cut its debt to reach a leverage target of below 4 times its earnings, from 6.7 times. 

Sentiment in the leveraged finance market is fairly positive on the back of recent interest rate cuts. A lack of supply has also seen investors reach for yield on a technical basis. That means borrowers have been able to get fairly aggressive deals accepted by buysiders, something that could potentially benefit Altice. Investor appetite is certainly stronger than it was when the company first told creditors in March that they would need to take losses. 

A group of creditors holding about 90% of Altice’s secured debt recently agreed to extend a cooperation agreement that binds them in negotiations on restructuring the company’s balance sheet by a year until February 2026. 

Separate to the discussions with creditors, the company has also held talks with funds including Apollo Global Management about raising new debt to repay looming maturities, potentially hurting existing creditors down the line, Bloomberg reported earlier. 

--With assistance from Eleanor Duncan.

(Updates with bond reaction in the fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:11 Oct 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Business NewsCompaniesNewsAltice Offers Creditors 15% Stake in Return for Haircut

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    JM Financial share price

    153.85
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    8.75 (6.03%)

    Divis Laboratories share price

    6,141.15
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    200.65 (3.38%)

    Page Industries share price

    45,400.00
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1264.7 (2.87%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,839.55
    03:57 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    29.55 (1.63%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.00-50.00
      Chennai
      76,651.00-50.00
      Delhi
      76,803.00-50.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.00-50.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

        HomeMarketsloanPremiumMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.