Commercial electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt Ltd has raised around ₹300 crore (about $40 million) in a Series A funding round led by led by Sixth Sense Ventures, along with Reliance New Energy Ltd (RNEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), and other equity investors.

Xponentia Capital, Accurant International, US, and Momentum Venture Capital, Singapore, took part in the funding, which is aimed at boosting the company’s EV manufacturing, launching new products, including light commercial vehicles, and strengthening its countrywide presence, Altigreen Propulsion Labs said on Thursday.

This comes just a day after RIL announced an investment of ₹50.16 crore in the eight-year-old Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer.

“RNEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into an agreement with Altigreen for the subscription of 34,000 Series A compulsorily convertible preference shares of face value ₹100 each for an aggregate consideration of ₹50.16 crore," Reliance Industries Ltd had said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The fresh funds will be used to ramp up production capability, accelerate research and development, speed up EV adoption, and develop a pan-India network, Altigreen said.

“We draw comfort from Altigreen’s primary focus on the 3W segment within the EV space, which fundamentally is less cluttered and under-penetrated, as well as benefits multiple stakeholders in the value chain (from e-commerce players to consumers). This coupled with a strong product first approach and a credible team, Altigreen is well-positioned to emerge as one of the leading players in the 3W EV space, said Nikhil Vora, founder and chief executive officer, Sixth Sense.

Incorporated in India on 8 February 2013, Altigreen’s turnover in the fiscal year 2019, FY20 and FY21 stood at ₹193.53 lakh, ₹61.62 lakh, and ₹103.82 lakh, respectively.

