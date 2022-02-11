Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  Altigreen secures $40 mn in Series A

Altigreen secures $40 mn in Series A

This comes just a day after RIL announced an investment of 50.16 crore in the eight-year-old Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer.
1 min read . 11 Feb 2022 Anuj Suvarna

  • The fresh funds will be used to ramp up production capability, accelerate research and development, speed up EV adoption, and develop a pan-India network, Altigreen said.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Commercial electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt Ltd has raised around 300 crore (about $40 million) in a Series A funding round led by led by Sixth Sense Ventures, along with Reliance New Energy Ltd (RNEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), and other equity investors.

Commercial electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Altigreen Propulsion Labs Pvt Ltd has raised around 300 crore (about $40 million) in a Series A funding round led by led by Sixth Sense Ventures, along with Reliance New Energy Ltd (RNEL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL), and other equity investors.

Xponentia Capital, Accurant International, US, and Momentum Venture Capital, Singapore, took part in the funding, which is aimed at boosting the company’s EV manufacturing, launching new products, including light commercial vehicles, and strengthening its countrywide presence, Altigreen Propulsion Labs said on Thursday.

Xponentia Capital, Accurant International, US, and Momentum Venture Capital, Singapore, took part in the funding, which is aimed at boosting the company’s EV manufacturing, launching new products, including light commercial vehicles, and strengthening its countrywide presence, Altigreen Propulsion Labs said on Thursday.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

This comes just a day after RIL announced an investment of 50.16 crore in the eight-year-old Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer.

“RNEL, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into an agreement with Altigreen for the subscription of 34,000 Series A compulsorily convertible preference shares of face value 100 each for an aggregate consideration of 50.16 crore," Reliance Industries Ltd had said in a stock exchange filing on Thursday.

The fresh funds will be used to ramp up production capability, accelerate research and development, speed up EV adoption, and develop a pan-India network, Altigreen said.

“We draw comfort from Altigreen’s primary focus on the 3W segment within the EV space, which fundamentally is less cluttered and under-penetrated, as well as benefits multiple stakeholders in the value chain (from e-commerce players to consumers). This coupled with a strong product first approach and a credible team, Altigreen is well-positioned to emerge as one of the leading players in the 3W EV space, said Nikhil Vora, founder and chief executive officer, Sixth Sense.

Incorporated in India on 8 February 2013, Altigreen’s turnover in the fiscal year 2019, FY20 and FY21 stood at 193.53 lakh, 61.62 lakh, and 103.82 lakh, respectively.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!