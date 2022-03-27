Aluminum makers seek old cans, shredded cars to fuel new plants

Aluminum beverage cans have some of the best recovery and reuse rates of any recycled household consumer products. About 70% of new cans are made from old cans, according to the Can Manufacturers Institute. The trade group said 45% of the cans used in the U.S. are recovered through recycling or deposit programs, but about 60 billion old cans go unrecovered annually, many ending up in landfills. The can manufacturers want to raise the recovery rate for used cans to 70% by 2030.