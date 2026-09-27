Alvarez & Marsal eyes 10X India growth in six years: MD Luis de Lucio

I don't have a firm view on that specific deal, but I do have a strong view on how we're structured differently. The Big Four are essentially federations of local partnerships. When PwC announces something like that, it's a joint venture between local and global partnerships. We are one firm, globally. That avoids a lot of the internal friction those firms deal with over whose revenue a deal counts as, or which office gets credit for GCC-delivered work. Our GCC is structured as a profit and innovation centre, not a cost centre.