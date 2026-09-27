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Alvarez & Marsal eyes 10X India growth in six years: MD Luis de Lucio

Devina Sengupta
6 min read27 Sep 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Luis de Lucio, managing director and head of growth markets at consulting firm A&M.
Luis de Lucio, managing director and head of growth markets at consulting firm A&M.
Summary

Alvarez & Marsal is strategically shifting gears as its India business thrives, moving away from traditional restructuring to capitalize on the growing demand for corporate advisory and private equity services.

Gift this article

Consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal's (A&M's) India business is exploding: revenue is set to jump from $35 million in 2024 to $120 million this year, with a $350 million target by 2030, a 10x growth in six years. Managing directors have tripled to 66, and headcount is up from 300 to 1,600.

Consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal's (A&M's) India business is exploding: revenue is set to jump from $35 million in 2024 to $120 million this year, with a $350 million target by 2030, a 10x growth in six years. Managing directors have tripled to 66, and headcount is up from 300 to 1,600.

Luis de Lucio, managing director and head of growth markets at consulting firm A&M, tells Mint that the business is driven more by private-equity and corporate advisory work than by restructuring, the firm's traditional core.

Luis de Lucio, managing director and head of growth markets at consulting firm A&M, tells Mint that the business is driven more by private-equity and corporate advisory work than by restructuring, the firm's traditional core.

What's driving A&M's push into India right now?

We grew to a point in the US and Europe where we now have the financial muscle to make intelligent strategic bets elsewhere without leveraging the firm. We're not taking on debt or mortgaging the future to fund the present; this expansion is entirely self-funded.

We've been in India since 2008, in Hong Kong and China since 2002, and Brazil since 2004 but those were always cautious investments. What's changed is our capability and confidence to go all-in, across India, Southeast Asia, China, Australia and now West Asia too.

Three years ago, India had around 20 managing directors. Today, including the Global Capability Center (GCC), it is 66. Headcount overall has grown from roughly 300 consultants to about 1,600. Revenue has also moved fast: from around $35 million in 2024 to this year's projection of roughly $120 million. We expect to grow to $350 million by 2030.

How did A&M evolve from a pure restructuring firm into what it is today?

Restructuring is our heritage—fast, fact-driven work with binary outcomes: you either save the company or you don't. It's a small niche market, thankfully, since a huge restructuring market would mean the economy is in real trouble. But it's high-margin, and we dominate it.

Also Read | TVS’s Norton sees top-level exit ahead of expansion drive

The real growth came when PE firms started bringing us in to fix underperforming portfolio companies, not distressed, just not hitting their return timelines. That was a eureka moment for us. It opened the door to diligent work — financial, operational, tax, and commercial across the PE lifecycle. Today, PE makes up over 35% of our global business, with restructuring accounting for around 20%, and the rest is corporate performance improvement and standalone tax advisory.

Does India's business mix look similar to that global split?

Not exactly. In India, restructuring is an even smaller slice than globally, even though we're the premier player there. India market is being built primarily around serving corporates and private equity, plus a growing corporate finance practice, essentially as an investment bank for large mid-market companies. India has been one of our most successful growth markets — we recruited the right leadership, and we've had the patience to invest for the long term.

Why India specifically, beyond the general Asia strategy?

Partly geopolitics. The shifting dynamic between China and the West makes India a natural market for us. But mostly it's the growth story itself. I've been coming here for six years, and the physical transformation – infrastructure, traffic, the general feel is a visible sign of progress.

Tell us about A&M's GCC in Gurugram.

This is one of the parts of the India story I'm proudest of. We're traditionally very "top-heavy"; our partners stay hands-on with clients, which has always differentiated us. So the GCC idea came up about a decade ago, the instinct was: no, we can't have work happening somewhere we can't closely control.

The pandemic changed that. European teams, short-staffed, started informally leaning on colleagues in India for help with diligence and forecasting. A senior team member said, "We should build this." We gave them room to prove it, found the right person to build it, and it took off. It's grown from a support function into a genuine strategic asset — one that now helps us recruit senior partners globally, because people want access to that capability.

How does that compare to what the Big Four are doing with their India GCCs, such as the recent PwC US-India advisory merger?

I don't have a firm view on that specific deal, but I do have a strong view on how we're structured differently. The Big Four are essentially federations of local partnerships. When PwC announces something like that, it's a joint venture between local and global partnerships. We are one firm, globally. That avoids a lot of the internal friction those firms deal with over whose revenue a deal counts as, or which office gets credit for GCC-delivered work. Our GCC is structured as a profit and innovation centre, not a cost centre.

Also Read | Solara in talks to raise $20-25 million led by Faering Capital

What can India's insolvency system learn from other emerging markets, like Brazil?

I'm not an expert in Indian courts, but I've spent two decades working in Brazil's restructuring system, and there are useful parallels. Brazil's bankruptcy law, like India's, was modelled on the US system, but it took 15–20 years for the courts to develop real specialization.

The US had the same pains in its early years – judges hearing a divorce case, then a bankruptcy, then a criminal matter, all in one day. Brazil now has dedicated courts in its major cities. I'd expect India to get there too.

One similarity: in both Brazil and, it seems, India, dominant promoter-families retain real influence even in insolvency unlike the US, where equity is largely sidelined once a company is insolvent.

Where is private equity money flowing in India right now?

Healthcare and non-bank financial services have seen heavy PE investment, and we expect meaningful exit activity there soon. Industrials and manufacturing are picking up too. Tech went through its boom-bust cycle with edtech, but I wouldn't rule out another wave.

Drawing again from Brazil: once investors exhaust the "obvious" sectors, they typically turn to well-recognized but smaller local consumer brands, especially as founder families' children lose interest in running the business. I wouldn't be surprised if that dynamic plays out in India's consumer sector over the next 5-10 years.

Also Read | Inside Instamart’s bid to give fruits and vegetables a makeover
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Meet the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

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HomeCompaniesNewsAlvarez & Marsal eyes 10X India growth in six years: MD Luis de Lucio

Alvarez & Marsal eyes 10X India growth in six years: MD Luis de Lucio

Devina Sengupta
6 min read27 Sep 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Luis de Lucio, managing director and head of growth markets at consulting firm A&M.
Luis de Lucio, managing director and head of growth markets at consulting firm A&M.
Summary

Alvarez & Marsal is strategically shifting gears as its India business thrives, moving away from traditional restructuring to capitalize on the growing demand for corporate advisory and private equity services.

Gift this article

Consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal's (A&M's) India business is exploding: revenue is set to jump from $35 million in 2024 to $120 million this year, with a $350 million target by 2030, a 10x growth in six years. Managing directors have tripled to 66, and headcount is up from 300 to 1,600.

Consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal's (A&M's) India business is exploding: revenue is set to jump from $35 million in 2024 to $120 million this year, with a $350 million target by 2030, a 10x growth in six years. Managing directors have tripled to 66, and headcount is up from 300 to 1,600.

Luis de Lucio, managing director and head of growth markets at consulting firm A&M, tells Mint that the business is driven more by private-equity and corporate advisory work than by restructuring, the firm's traditional core.

Luis de Lucio, managing director and head of growth markets at consulting firm A&M, tells Mint that the business is driven more by private-equity and corporate advisory work than by restructuring, the firm's traditional core.

What's driving A&M's push into India right now?

We grew to a point in the US and Europe where we now have the financial muscle to make intelligent strategic bets elsewhere without leveraging the firm. We're not taking on debt or mortgaging the future to fund the present; this expansion is entirely self-funded.

We've been in India since 2008, in Hong Kong and China since 2002, and Brazil since 2004 but those were always cautious investments. What's changed is our capability and confidence to go all-in, across India, Southeast Asia, China, Australia and now West Asia too.

Three years ago, India had around 20 managing directors. Today, including the Global Capability Center (GCC), it is 66. Headcount overall has grown from roughly 300 consultants to about 1,600. Revenue has also moved fast: from around $35 million in 2024 to this year's projection of roughly $120 million. We expect to grow to $350 million by 2030.

How did A&M evolve from a pure restructuring firm into what it is today?

Restructuring is our heritage—fast, fact-driven work with binary outcomes: you either save the company or you don't. It's a small niche market, thankfully, since a huge restructuring market would mean the economy is in real trouble. But it's high-margin, and we dominate it.

Also Read | TVS’s Norton sees top-level exit ahead of expansion drive

The real growth came when PE firms started bringing us in to fix underperforming portfolio companies, not distressed, just not hitting their return timelines. That was a eureka moment for us. It opened the door to diligent work — financial, operational, tax, and commercial across the PE lifecycle. Today, PE makes up over 35% of our global business, with restructuring accounting for around 20%, and the rest is corporate performance improvement and standalone tax advisory.

Does India's business mix look similar to that global split?

Not exactly. In India, restructuring is an even smaller slice than globally, even though we're the premier player there. India market is being built primarily around serving corporates and private equity, plus a growing corporate finance practice, essentially as an investment bank for large mid-market companies. India has been one of our most successful growth markets — we recruited the right leadership, and we've had the patience to invest for the long term.

Why India specifically, beyond the general Asia strategy?

Partly geopolitics. The shifting dynamic between China and the West makes India a natural market for us. But mostly it's the growth story itself. I've been coming here for six years, and the physical transformation – infrastructure, traffic, the general feel is a visible sign of progress.

Tell us about A&M's GCC in Gurugram.

This is one of the parts of the India story I'm proudest of. We're traditionally very "top-heavy"; our partners stay hands-on with clients, which has always differentiated us. So the GCC idea came up about a decade ago, the instinct was: no, we can't have work happening somewhere we can't closely control.

The pandemic changed that. European teams, short-staffed, started informally leaning on colleagues in India for help with diligence and forecasting. A senior team member said, "We should build this." We gave them room to prove it, found the right person to build it, and it took off. It's grown from a support function into a genuine strategic asset — one that now helps us recruit senior partners globally, because people want access to that capability.

How does that compare to what the Big Four are doing with their India GCCs, such as the recent PwC US-India advisory merger?

I don't have a firm view on that specific deal, but I do have a strong view on how we're structured differently. The Big Four are essentially federations of local partnerships. When PwC announces something like that, it's a joint venture between local and global partnerships. We are one firm, globally. That avoids a lot of the internal friction those firms deal with over whose revenue a deal counts as, or which office gets credit for GCC-delivered work. Our GCC is structured as a profit and innovation centre, not a cost centre.

Also Read | Solara in talks to raise $20-25 million led by Faering Capital

What can India's insolvency system learn from other emerging markets, like Brazil?

I'm not an expert in Indian courts, but I've spent two decades working in Brazil's restructuring system, and there are useful parallels. Brazil's bankruptcy law, like India's, was modelled on the US system, but it took 15–20 years for the courts to develop real specialization.

The US had the same pains in its early years – judges hearing a divorce case, then a bankruptcy, then a criminal matter, all in one day. Brazil now has dedicated courts in its major cities. I'd expect India to get there too.

One similarity: in both Brazil and, it seems, India, dominant promoter-families retain real influence even in insolvency unlike the US, where equity is largely sidelined once a company is insolvent.

Where is private equity money flowing in India right now?

Healthcare and non-bank financial services have seen heavy PE investment, and we expect meaningful exit activity there soon. Industrials and manufacturing are picking up too. Tech went through its boom-bust cycle with edtech, but I wouldn't rule out another wave.

Drawing again from Brazil: once investors exhaust the "obvious" sectors, they typically turn to well-recognized but smaller local consumer brands, especially as founder families' children lose interest in running the business. I wouldn't be surprised if that dynamic plays out in India's consumer sector over the next 5-10 years.

Also Read | Inside Instamart’s bid to give fruits and vegetables a makeover
Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Devina Sengupta

Devina is a journalist and editor who covers workplaces, human resources, education and the consultiRead more

ng sector for Mint. Her reporting focuses on how work is evolving in India, from shifting corporate practices and labour policies to the rise of new career paths in the digital and creator economy.<br><br>She also writes the opinion column Pen Drive, where she offers sharp, accessible insights on workplace culture, leadership, and the broader social impact of economic change. Alongside this, she produces longform stories that explore the human side of work, highlighting real experiences, emerging trends, and underreported voices shaping the future of employment.<br><br>In her editorial role, Devina leads a team covering workplace issues, legal developments, telecom and the fast-growing creator ecosystem. She also hosts The Working Life, a podcast on HR trends in corporate India. Through conversations with industry leaders and experts, she examines topics such as talent management, workplace innovation, and career growth in a rapidly changing professional landscape.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsAlvarez & Marsal eyes 10X India growth in six years: MD Luis de Lucio
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