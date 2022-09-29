Alzheimer’s blockbuster might spur investor bonanza, higher medicare costs

The results released Tuesday were unequivocal though. The drug reduced cognitive and functional decline by 27%, compared with a placebo. The data, which haven’t yet been published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, hit all of the trial’s primary and secondary endpoints, with many analysts calling it a best-case scenario. Importantly, while the drug did show safety concerns such as brain swelling, it looked safer than other candidates now makingtheir way through clinical trials, wrote Michael Yee of Jefferies.Results for late-stage trials of Roche’s gantenerumab and Eli Lilly’s donanemab are expected within the next year, and investorshave re-evaluated theirprobability of success. Lilly investors can now justifiably raise the chances of success from 30%-40% to closer to the 70%-75% range on peak annualsales of $8 billion-$10 billion, wrote Seamus Fernandez of Guggenheim. That justifies a 5% to 7% increaseits stock price, Mr. Fernandez wrote before the market opened on Wednesday.