AM Green Ammonia reaches final investment decision on its 1 mn tonne project

  • AM Green is targeting 5 MTPA green ammonia capacity by 2030, aiding India's net-zero goals and contributing to Europe's green hydrogen imports.
  • The company's planned production equates to 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, fulfilling 20% of India's and 10% of Europe's green hydrogen targets.

Rituraj Baruah
Published27 Aug 2024, 12:34 PM IST
Greenko Energy founders Mahesh Kolli and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty. (File Photo: Mint)
Greenko Energy founders Mahesh Kolli and Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty. (File Photo: Mint)

AM Green Ammonia B.V., a Greenko Group venture, has reached a significant milestone with the final investment decision (FID) for its 1 million-tonne green ammonia project in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement on Tuesday. 

FID, a crucial step in project development, signifies the commitment of financial resources to move forward with execution. 

“The FID status achieved by our Kakinada plant underscores our commitment to providing carbon-free energy solutions globally while meeting the highest standards like EU RFNBO norms,” said Anil Chalamalasetty, founder, Greenko Group & AM Green.

Read this | Data explainer: India’s green energy goals face stiff test

This also marks a pivotal moment in the company's ambitious plan to decarbonize industries worldwide and position itself as a global leader in green energy solutions, Chalamalasetty added.

With this FID, AM Green kick-starts its ambitious goal to reach a production capacity of 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia by 2030, equating to about 1 MTPA of green hydrogen. 

Promoted by Greenko Group founders Mahesh Kolli and Chalamalasetty, M Green Ammonia counts Gentari and GIC among its shareholders.

The Kakinada project, with a total investment including a green hydrogen generation unit and its subsequent conversion to green ammonia, will be located at an existing urea plant that AM Green acquired earlier this year. Production is slated to commence in the second half of 2026, with the majority of output destined for European markets.

AM Green has already secured offtake agreements for the project with major players such as Uniper, Yara, Keppel, and others, targeting a range of green hydrogen applications, according to the company.

The company has locked in the necessary 1,300 MW of round-the-clock carbon-free power, enabled through a combination of 4,500 MW of solar and wind hybrid capacity and 950 MW of pumped storage project (PSP) capacity. A 25-year fixed-price power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC covers half of this capacity, with the remainder expected to be supplied by Gentari, the renewable energy arm of Malaysian energy giant Petronas.

In addition to its flagship Kakinada project, AM Green is eyeing multiple locations across India to achieve its 5 MTPA green ammonia target by 2030. This expansion is expected to significantly boost efforts toward achieving net-zero targets both in India and OECD markets. 

And this | India's first green hydrogen tender meets a chaotic end

The planned capacity will equate to approximately 1 MTPA of green hydrogen, representing one-fifth of India’s green hydrogen production target under the National Green Hydrogen Mission and 10% of Europe’s import target for green hydrogen by 2030.

Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:27 Aug 2024, 12:34 PM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsAM Green Ammonia reaches final investment decision on its 1 mn tonne project

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power

    425.30
    12:35 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    2.85 (0.67%)

    Interglobe Aviation

    4,700.05
    12:36 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    -25.6 (-0.54%)

    Tata Steel

    154.95
    12:36 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    -0.7 (-0.45%)

    Bharat Electronics

    304.95
    12:36 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    -1.65 (-0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Tata Investment Corporation

    6,691.15
    12:23 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    519.35 (8.41%)

    CESC

    204.30
    12:24 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    15.75 (8.35%)

    Gujarat Ambuja Exports

    145.25
    12:25 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    10.05 (7.43%)

    Kfin Technologies

    1,082.00
    12:24 PM | 27 AUG 2024
    72.8 (7.21%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      74,059.00992.00
      Chennai
      73,195.00-157.00
      Delhi
      74,203.001,422.00
      Kolkata
      73,483.00131.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Companies

      More From Popular in Companies
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue