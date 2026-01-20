Greenko founders-backed AM Green to invest $25 billion for 1 GW AI data centre in Uttar Pradesh
Rituraj Baruah , Shouvik Das 6 min read 20 Jan 2026, 02:59 pm IST
AM Green's facility is designed to meet the requirements of global hyperscalers, frontier labs, enterprises, and India’s sovereign AI initiatives at scale and quickly, using carbon-free energy.
New Delhi: AM Green Group, owned by Greenko founders Anil Kumar Chalamalasetty and Mahesh Kolli, plan to set up a 1 gigawatt data centre in Uttar Pradesh with an investment of about $25 billion, said four people aware of the developments.
