As a result, setting up in-house data centre operations is likely to help Greenko, as well as Tata, Adani, Reliance and L&T groups, use their own data centres for in-house AI and technology servicing operations. This gives each of the companies greater control over cost and service uniformity across holdings such as Tata's Air India, Adani Power, Reliance Jio and L&T's LTIMindtree, among others.