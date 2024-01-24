AM Green partners Envision Energy for wind turbines, green hydrogen projects
AM Green plans to develop green molecules like green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, green caustic soda, and e-methanol in India, aimed at decarbonizing industries traditionally difficult to transition away from fossil fuels
New Delhi: AM Green, specializing in green hydrogen and green ammonia, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Envision Energy International.
