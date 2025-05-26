AM Green partners Port of Rotterdam to build $1 billion green fuel corridor to Europe

New Delhi: AM Green, backed by the founders of Greenko, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Rotterdam Authority to build a green energy supply chain between India and Northwestern Europe. The partnership aims to enable annual trade of green fuels worth up to $1 billion, linking India’s emerging green hydrogen clusters with Europe’s largest energy port.

The collaboration will focus on the supply of bunkering fuels and sustainable aviation fuels (SAF), while also evaluating the need for new terminal infrastructure in Rotterdam and along the supply chain to support large-scale exports.

Rotterdam is Europe’s leading energy port, handling around 13% of the continent’s total energy demand. It is positioning itself as a critical logistics and hydrogen hub, making it a natural gateway for green hydrogen and derivatives like ammonia produced in India.

“This agreement marks an important step towards establishing a robust supply chain for low-carbon fuels and chemicals,” said Boudewijn Siemons, CEO of the Port of Rotterdam Authority. “With India’s vast potential for green hydrogen production, combined with Rotterdam’s strategic location and advanced infrastructure, the collaboration will lead to a robust and sustainable green energy corridor between the two regions.”

“It will enable the seamless movement of green molecules and fuels from India to Europe,” said Anil Chalamalasetty, founder of AM Green and the Greenko Group, noting that the collaboration is part of the company's global strategy to scale up green fuels, including 5 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) of green ammonia and 1 MTPA of SAF.

AM Green plans to begin production at a green ammonia facility in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, in the second half of 2026. The project, which includes a green hydrogen unit and ammonia conversion plant at a repurposed urea facility acquired earlier this year, will cost about ₹12,500 crore.

The Kakinada plant is expected to produce 1 MTPA of green ammonia in its first phase, primarily targeting export markets in Europe. AM Green has already signed offtake agreements with major buyers including Uniper, Yara, and Keppel, supporting a range of green hydrogen applications.