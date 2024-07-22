Companies
AM Green plans $1 billion foray into biofuels
Utpal Bhaskar 4 min read 22 Jul 2024, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- The company is planning its biofuels foray by setting up two bio ethanol plants, marking a new venture for the renewable energy company
New Delhi: AM Green is planning to invest $1 billion for its 2G or second-generation biofuels foray by setting up two bio-ethanol plants, marking a new venture for the renewable energy company.
