AM Green, V.O.C Port Authority to develop 200ktpa green ammonia bunkering hub

Greenko-founders-backed AM Green on Friday announced a partnership with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA), under the ports ministry, to jointly develop a 200 kilotonne per annum (ktpa) green ammonia bunkering hub at VOC Port in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.
The projected investment would be around ₹2,000 crore, said a statement by AM Green on Friday. The bunkering hub may be scaled up to 500ktpa by 2035, worth a total investment of ₹5,000 crore, subject to market demand and industry adoption of low-carbon marine fuels, it said.
The memorandum of understanding was signed on 28 May.
AM Green and VOCPA will explore pilot bunkering operations and jointly develop the infrastructure required to facilitate green ammonia bunkering, aligned with international best practices.
The agreement further reinforces AM Green's commitment to developing a 1mtpa green ammonia production facility in proximity to the port, worth an investment of ₹15,000 crore, for which the VOCPA will provide active support. According to the company, the project will also enable ₹35,000 crore worth of investments in renewable power generation.