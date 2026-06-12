AM Green, V.O.C Port Authority to develop 200ktpa green ammonia bunkering hub

NEW DELHI : Greenko-founders-backed AM Green on Friday announced a partnership with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA), under the ports ministry, to jointly develop a 200 kilotonne per annum (ktpa) green ammonia bunkering hub at VOC Port in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.
NEW DELHI : Greenko-founders-backed AM Green on Friday announced a partnership with V.O. Chidambaranar Port Authority (VOCPA), under the ports ministry, to jointly develop a 200 kilotonne per annum (ktpa) green ammonia bunkering hub at VOC Port in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi.
The projected investment would be around ₹2,000 crore, said a statement by AM Green on Friday. The bunkering hub may be scaled up to 500ktpa by 2035, worth a total investment of ₹5,000 crore, subject to market demand and industry adoption of low-carbon marine fuels, it said.
The projected investment would be around ₹2,000 crore, said a statement by AM Green on Friday. The bunkering hub may be scaled up to 500ktpa by 2035, worth a total investment of ₹5,000 crore, subject to market demand and industry adoption of low-carbon marine fuels, it said.
The memorandum of understanding was signed on 28 May.
AM Green and VOCPA will explore pilot bunkering operations and jointly develop the infrastructure required to facilitate green ammonia bunkering, aligned with international best practices.
The agreement further reinforces AM Green's commitment to developing a 1mtpa green ammonia production facility in proximity to the port, worth an investment of ₹15,000 crore, for which the VOCPA will provide active support. According to the company, the project will also enable ₹35,000 crore worth of investments in renewable power generation.
In line with the target
The project aligns with the company’s target to develop more than 4mtpa of green ammonia production capacity across India by 2030.
By leveraging Thoothukudi's strategic location, established port infrastructure, and growing industrial ecosystem, the partnership is expected to create a globally competitive green fuels hub that can serve both domestic and international markets.
“Tuticorin is a natural gateway for India’s green ammonia bunkering future. VOC Port’s existing ammonia infrastructure, its green hydrogen hub designation, and its connectivity to global shipping lanes make this partnership a critical building block in AM Green’s pan-India commercialization strategy. Together, we aim to position India—and VOC Port—at the centre of the global green maritime fuel supply chain,” said Gautam Reddy Kumbam, chief executive, AM Green.
Susanta Kumar Nath, chairman, VOCPA, said the VOC Port has long been a cornerstone of India’s ammonia supply chain, and this partnership with AM Green is a natural next step in its journey towards becoming a world-class green fuels hub.
“We are committed to providing the infrastructure, facilitation, and institutional support needed to make Tuticorin a leading destination for green ammonia bunkering and export, and we look forward to working with AM Green to realize this shared vision,” Nath said.
AM Green is setting up production facilities for green molecules, including green hydrogen, green ammonia, biofuels, e-methanol, sustainable aviation fuels, and various downstream high-value chemicals, for decarbonization in hard-to-abate industries.
Through its wholly owned subsidiary AM Green Aluminium Metals and Materials (AM Green Metals), AM Green is also building a 1mtpa primary aluminium smelter along with 2mtpa of alumina refining and mining operations.