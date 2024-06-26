AM Naik steps down as Chairman of LTIMindtree; SN Subrahmanyan to succeed

A. M. Naik has announced his decision to step down as Chairman of LTIMindtree following the company’s 28th AGM on June 26, 2024. The Board of Directors has appointed S. N. Subrahmanyan, the current Vice-Chairman, as the new Chairman effective June 27, 2024.

The Board expressed deep appreciation for Naik’s exceptional contributions, noting his role in significantly enhancing shareholder value. Known as AMN, Mr. Naik was the Founder Chairman and a pivotal figure in transforming LTIMindtree into a leading global conglomerate. His emphasis on technology, talent, and innovation consistently pushed the company’s boundaries.

Reflecting on his tenure, Naik stated, “I am immensely proud of the journey from the early days of L&T Infotech to the IT giant LTIMindtree is today. It has been a privilege to lead such an organization and lay the foundation for future growth. Under Mr. Subrahmanyan’s leadership, I am confident LTIMindtree will continue to reach new heights."

SNS, as Subrahmanyan is known, joined L&T Infotech’s Board on January 10, 2015, and became Vice Chairman on May 4, 2017. He played a crucial role in the company’s growth, including the acquisition of Mindtree in 2019 and the subsequent merger with L&T Infotech.

On his new appointment, Subrahmanyan said, “I acknowledge Mr. Naik’s tremendous efforts in building this IT giant within the L&T Group. I am sincerely grateful to him and the Board for their trust. I am honored to take on this responsibility and continue LTIMindtree’s legacy of trust, customer focus, timely delivery, quality, people-centricity, and professionalism."

