AM Naik steps down as Chairman of LTIMindtree; SN Subrahmanyan to succeed
A. M. Naik has announced his decision to step down as Chairman of LTIMindtree following the company’s 28th AGM on June 26, 2024. The Board of Directors has appointed S. N. Subrahmanyan, the current Vice-Chairman, as the new Chairman effective June 27, 2024.