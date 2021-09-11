With 800 channels on its platform, Amagi’s distribution stretches to 40 countries across cable, connected TV, and OTT. In addition, it has developed technical integration with ad-supported platforms such as The Roku Channel, Samsung TV Plus, Pluto TV, Plex, Redbox, STIRR, VIZIO, Xumo, and other 30 OTT platforms. This provides a comprehensive distribution coverage for content owners to reach audiences in the US, Latin America, Europe, and Asia.