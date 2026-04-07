Aman Gupta's OffBeat Studios raises ₹100 Crore in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

A month after unveiling his new venture, OffBeat Studios, boAt co-founder Aman Gupta has raised INR 100 crore in seed funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners — the firm behind Anthropic, Shopify and Canva.

Why Aman Gupta Chose Bessemer Over a Simple Cheque Announcing the raise on LinkedIn, Aman Gupta was candid about his motivations for choosing Bessemer over a straightforward capital infusion.

"Having built from scratch before, I know what capital can do and what it cannot. This time, I was looking for partners with a global perspective who can help me leverage technology and AI, because that's where the future lies. Bessemer's track record with companies like Anthropic, Shopify, Canva, and LinkedIn says it all," he wrote.

He added: "I didn't raise capital because I needed the cheque. I raised it because Anant, Vishal, and Bessemer's partners across the world bring speed, credibility, network, and strategic support that money alone cannot buy. Announcing this on my wedding anniversary because taking on an investor is like choosing a life partner. You need to get it right. You will live with them through the highs and the lows. You need someone who understands both."

What Is OffBeat Studios? Aman Gupta introduced OffBeat Studios on 3 March 2026, signalling a new direction in his entrepreneurial journey after transitioning to a non-executive role on boAt's board.

Details about OffBeat Studios remain limited. Aman Gupta has not disclosed the venture’s business model, sector focus, funding structure, team, or launch timeline.

The branding shared in his post featured a stylised “OFF/BEAT” logo but did not provide further clarity on the nature of the business.

It remains unclear whether OffBeat Studios will have any strategic association with Boat or operate independently as a founder-led initiative.

Aman Gupta has been closely associated with boAt’s brand-building journey since its inception and played a key role in shaping its marketing strategy. He is also widely recognised as a judge on Shark Tank India, which expanded his visibility among entrepreneurs and young consumers.

Leadership Changes at boAt and the Delayed IPO Meanwhile, the leadership reshuffle at boAt has been significant. Co-founder Sameer Mehta has moved to an executive director role, while Chief Operating Officer Gaurav Nayyar has taken over as CEO.

boAt IPO approval in place The development comes as boAt’s parent, Imagine Marketing, has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for its initial public offering.

The Warburg Pincus-backed company confidentially filed for an IPO in April and is reportedly targeting a valuation of around ₹13,000 crore.

This marks Boat’s second attempt to go public. In January 2022, it had filed draft papers for a ₹2,000 crore IPO, comprising a fresh issue of equity shares worth …