New Delhi: The country’s second-largest battery manufacturer, Amara Raja Energy and Mobility Ltd, is betting on expansion in the US market as part of its bid to double the share of revenue from exports in the next five years.
Country’s second-largest battery maker wants to crack North American market
SummaryAmara Raja is targeting the North American market to double its export revenue share to 25% within five years.
