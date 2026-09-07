Amara Raja joins Indian groups monetizing family-owned brands

Amara Raja Energy & Mobility Ltd has begun paying royalty to a privately held company controlled by its promoter family, adding a new payment from the listed battery maker to its largest shareholder group.
The company paid ₹6.76 crore in royalty to Amara Raja Enterprises Pvt. Ltd in the year ended March 2026, according to filings reviewed by Mint. The payment was equivalent to 0.05% of the company’s ₹13,814 crore revenue and 0.8% of its ₹896 crore net profit during that period. The privately held entity, formerly known as RN Galla Family Pvt. Ltd, holds a 32.9% stake in the listed company.