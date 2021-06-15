Amara Raja eyes business boost via lithium manufacturing, EV charging ventures

“In the PLI scheme you have to bid for the minimum of 5GWH and our assessment is, to be at a globally competitive scale, we actually have to be 8-10 GWH. Our intention is to become globally competitive and not become dependent on Indian market. We made that journey in the lead acid battery and we plan to do that with lithium as well. But to get to that scale, the investment that will be required is a moving target now," said Galla.