The Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Saturday held the groundbreaking ceremony for Telangana's first Lithium Cell and Battery pack manufacturing Gigafactory. The event that was graced by Telangana Minister for Industries KT Rama Rao, Founder, Amara Raja Group Ramachandra N Galla, Chairman and Managing Director, ARBL Jayadev Galla.

The statement from the company mentioned that the Telangana government had recently entered into an MOU with Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Pvt. Ltd. (ARACT) a wholly owned subsidiary of ARBL.

ARBL supplies Li-ion cell chemistries which are specifically suited for Indian subcontinent conditions and already supplies lithium battery packs and chargers to some 2 and 3-Wheeler OEMs.

ARBL had earlier said it will be investing over ₹9,500 crore, over a period of 10 years for setting up research and development, and a greenfield manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery-making in Telangana.

"The ground-breaking ceremony officially marked the beginning of ‘Amara Raja Giga Corridor’ that aims to produce Lithium Cell and Battery Packs with an ultimate capacity of up to 16GWh and up to 5 GWh respectively. The facility also aims to create direct employment for about 4,500 people and a similar number of indirect jobs that will make significant contributions to the socio-economic development in the region." the statement added.

According to ARBL, the initial facilities would include a first-of-its-kind advanced energy research and innovation center, dubbed the Amara Raja E +Ve Energy Labs.

This facility will be equipped with advanced laboratories and testing infrastructure for material research, prototyping, product life cycle analysis, and Proof of Concept demonstration. This will cater to the development needs of the Amara Raja as well as provide a range of facilities open to other players in the energy and mobility ecosystem.

Minister Rama Rao at the event said, ''Electric mobility remains a focus area for the Telangana government and we are committed to developing the right infrastructure and ecosystem for the promotion and adoption of EVs." Telangana has been a frontrunner in adopting sustainability, and it is a proud moment for the state to celebrate the ground-breaking ceremony of Amara Raja Batteries' first Lithium Cell and Battery Pack Manufacturing facility, he added.