Amara Raja holds groundbreaking ceremony for Telangana's first Gigafactory2 min read . Updated: 06 May 2023, 10:24 PM IST
ARBL had earlier said it will be investing over ₹9,500 crore, over a period of 10 years for setting up research and development, and a greenfield manufacturing facility for lithium-ion battery-making in Telangana.
The Amara Raja Batteries Ltd on Saturday held the groundbreaking ceremony for Telangana's first Lithium Cell and Battery pack manufacturing Gigafactory. The event that was graced by Telangana Minister for Industries KT Rama Rao, Founder, Amara Raja Group Ramachandra N Galla, Chairman and Managing Director, ARBL Jayadev Galla.
