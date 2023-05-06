Amara Raja holds groundbreaking ceremony for Telangana's first Gigafactory

"The ground-breaking ceremony officially marked the beginning of ‘Amara Raja Giga Corridor’ that aims to produce Lithium Cell and Battery Packs with an ultimate capacity of up to 16GWh and up to 5 GWh respectively. The facility also aims to create direct employment for about 4,500 people and a similar number of indirect jobs that will make significant contributions to the socio-economic development in the region." the statement added.