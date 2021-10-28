Amara Raja Batteries on Thursday said Andhra Pradesh high court has extended interim suspension of orders on closure of several plants by state pollution control board.

The AP Pollution Control Board (APPCB) had in May issued notices to the Amara Raja Batteries to close its manufacturing plants at Karakambadi and Nunegundlapalli in Chittoor district for “flouting norms."

The state pollution board charged the battery maker with polluting air, which resulted in the presence of high levels of lead in the blood of almost all its employees and people of the surrounding villages, discharging untreated waste water into the drains and untreated sewage into the storm water drains, and causing soil pollution.

The high court heard the matter today and has extended the interim suspension of said orders of APPCB. The next hearing is scheduled on 9 November.

"The copy of the order is awaited. We further wish to inform that there is no loss on account of this disclosure," Amara Raja said in a filing.

"We would like to reiterate that the company has always placed highest priority on the environment, health and safety of its workforce and communities around it. We take this opportunity to once again thank all our stakeholders who reposed faith in us and we will continue to strive to meet all their expectations," it said.

Amara Raja, headquartered in Tirupati, has a presence in the automotive battery business, packaged foods and beverages, electronics products manufacturing, infrastructure sector, power system production and fabrication of sheet metal products and fasteners.

On Thursday, Amara Raja shares closed 2.06% down at ₹684.95 on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.