Amazon to introduce 15-minute deliveries in Bengaluru this month for top-selling items
Summary
- The move comes in response to increasing competition from quick commerce.
NEW DELHI : Amazon is taking the fight to India’s quick commerce startups. Starting this December, the e-commerce giant will roll out 15-minute delivery in Bengaluru, targeting top-selling items like groceries and daily essentials.
