Amazon has publically apologized to a US Representative who brought up the issue of working standards of the company's workers. Representative Mark Pocan highlighted the high work pressure on the Amazon drivers who were forced to urinate in bottles.

Initially, after the comments from the government representative, Amazon denied the allegation. Later the e-commerce company admitted to scoring an "own goal" when they denied that drivers were undergoing such pressure.

Representative Mark Pocan, in a tweet posted on 25 March said, "Paying workers $15/hr doesn't make you a "progressive workplace" when you union-bust & make workers urinate in water bottles."

To the tweet, AmazonNews Twitter handle responded by saying, "You don’t really believe the peeing in bottles thing, do you? If that were true, nobody would work for us. The truth is that we have over a million incredible employees around the world who are proud of what they do, and have great wages and health care from day one."

Later, on 2 April, after facing backlash for their comment, the e-commerce giant released a statement saying, "We know that drivers can and do have trouble finding restrooms because of traffic or sometimes rural routes, and this has been especially the case during Covid when many public restrooms have been closed."

The official blog by the company further stated, "This was an own goal, we're unhappy about it, and we owe an apology to Representative Pocan."

The company said the issue was industry-wide and it would look for solutions, without specifying what these might be.

