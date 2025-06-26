Amazon adds five new fulfillment centers to its operations network, ahead of Prime Day 2025.

Ahead of Prime Day 2025 in July, Amazon has announced the launch of five new fulfilment centers (FCs) in India, strengthening its already extensive operations network. This expansion marks the company's first FCs in Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Kochi, and Rajpura. These facilities will be run by leading logistics partners and are expected to enhance delivery speeds for customers nationwide.

The move is aimed at helping sellers bring their products closer to buyers, improving service efficiency while also generating thousands of job opportunities in the regions. These jobs will span various roles within Amazon’s operations, offering both full-time and part-time employment. All five fulfilment centers, with a total storage capacity of more than 1.8 million cubic feet—roughly the size of 10 cricket grounds—are now fully operational in time for Prime Day.

“We are focused on building and operating India's fastest, safest and most reliable logistics network that delivers to customers across the country. These five new fulfillment centers represent a significant investment in our operations infrastructure and demonstrate our commitment to our customers and sellers across India. With Prime Day 2025 approaching, Prime members can look forward to even faster deliveries, with lakhs of items available for same-day or next-day delivery,” said Abhinav Singh, VP Operations India & Australia.

Amazon recently announced an additional investment of ₹2,000 crore to further strengthen its commitment to building India's most efficient, secure, and dependable operations network. This funding will support the expansion and modernization of its operations infrastructure, enhance safety and well-being initiatives for associates, and advance technology and tools within its fulfillment network. This investment adds to Amazon's ongoing efforts to develop a logistics system capable of reaching every serviceable pin code in the country.

In 2024, Amazon achieved its fastest delivery speeds ever for Prime members, fulfilling over 41 crore orders on the same day or the next day. These improvements not only saved time for customers but also provided significant cost savings—Prime members saved an average of over ₹3,300 on fast, free deliveries last year, which is more than twice the annual cost of a Prime membership.

About Amazon's Prime Day 2025 Earlier this week, Amazon revealed that Prime Day 2025 in India will, for the first time, span three days — from 12:00 AM on July 12 to 11:59 PM on July 14. This 72-hour shopping festival will feature exclusive deals, major savings, new product launches, and premium entertainment, all specially curated for Prime members. Notably, Prime members in India will get an additional 24 hours to shop, enjoying offers from top brands and small businesses, along with attractive bank discounts. Shoppers can avail 10% savings when using ICICI Bank Credit & Debit Cards, SBI Credit Cards, and EMI options on ICICI and SBI Credit Cards.

This year’s Prime Day promises early access to thousands of new product launches from over 400 leading Indian and international brands, as well as offerings from Small and Medium Businesses (SMBs). The extended celebration will provide Prime members with exceptional shopping deals, blockbuster entertainment, and significant savings. Product categories will include Smartphones, Televisions, Appliances, Fashion & Beauty, Groceries, Amazon Devices, Home & Kitchen items, Furniture, and daily essentials.

