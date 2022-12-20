Amazon agrees to settle EU antitrust cases, avoiding fines

Amazon agrees to settle EU antitrust cases, avoiding fines1 min read . 05:57 PM IST
- The online retailer agreed to make changes for up to seven years that regulators say will help third-party sellers
Amazon.com Inc. agreed to settle two European Union antitrust cases related to allegations about its treatment of third-party sellers on its platform, ending some of the bloc’s most advanced cases targeting a U.S. tech company.
The online retailer won’t pay a fine as part of the settlement, something it first proposed in July, but it will be forced for up to seven years to adhere to commitments to change certain business practices that EU regulators had alleged were harmful to third-party sellers on its platform.
As part of the deal, Amazon is committing to give third-party sellers that use Amazon an equal shot at being selected as the default option for the buttons in Amazon’s so-called Buy Box and to qualify for its Prime shipping program. The Buy Box contains the “Add to basket" and “Buy now" buttons on the Amazon website. The company will also abstain from using nonpublic data about sellers on its marketplace in order to compete against them.
The deal settles charges the EU leveled two years ago against Amazon for allegedly violating competition law by using nonpublic information from merchants in its competition against them. The EU since then has also been investigating potential charges related to the buy box and Prime program.
Amazon said Tuesday that it continues to disagree with several of the EU’s allegations about its business practices, but engaged in a settlement in order to preserve its ability to serve customers and businesses in Europe.
