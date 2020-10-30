Amazon alerts Sebi to Future-RIL order

“SIAC’s final judgement may take time, and will happen only if Amazon and Future group mutually decide to appoint an arbitration panel and continue with the arbitration proceedings at SIAC. Filing writs in the court, completion of hearings and the court’s judgement may take even more time. Meanwhile, it is important that Sebi or any regulatory authority in India does not give an unconditional green signal to the RIL-Future deal; otherwise the whole arbitration process will become futile. Not only that, in any deal going forward between an Indian and a foreign company, the value of such mutual agreements with non-compete clauses, subjecting agreements to arbitration systems, dispute resolution mechanisms, etc., will become meaningless, which is not desirable for any jurisdiction," the first person added.