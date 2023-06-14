Business News/ Companies / News/  Amazon Alexa, other services stop working; AWS outage causes chaos for users
Several high-profile websites have experienced outages in a major disruption to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The incident resulted in widespread frustration and raised concerns about the reliability of cloud-based services. One unexpected casualty of the outage was Amazon's own voice assistant, Alexa, as well as Amazon Music.

“Is anyone else experiencing errors with their Alexa/Echo devices?? My skills such as Spotify or any other skill aren't working," asked one Twitter user.

“@amazon you might want to check on Alexa I think she might have died there are countless reports of her not working within the past hour," wrote another.

The disruption, although smaller in scale compared to a significant outage AWS faced in 2017, still affected numerous users. Downdetector, a platform that tracks outages, reported nearly 12,000 users experiencing issues accessing the service. Reports flooded in from various sectors, including the U.S. securities regulator's EDGAR system, Southwest Airlines, the Verge, and AP for Students.

The disruption originated from a subsystem responsible for capacity management for AWS Lambda, directly affecting customers and causing ripple effects across other AWS services. AWS Lambda allows customers to run computer programs without the need to manage underlying servers.

The outage also affected Delta Air Lines, as per Reuters, although the company did not confirm if it was directly related to the AWS incident. Other Amazon services, such as Amazon Music, were also impacted.

This is not the first time Amazon has faced such a crisis. In December 2021, disruptions to its cloud services led to temporary outages for streaming giants Netflix and Disney, as well as Robinhood and Amazon's own e-commerce website, creating chaos just ahead of the Christmas season.

As users around the world grappled with the AWS outage and its subsequent impact on various services, Amazon worked diligently to resolve the issues.

"We quickly narrowed down the root cause to be an issue with a subsystem responsible for capacity management for AWS Lambda, which caused errors directly for customers and indirectly through the use by other AWS services," Amazon said.

Amazon's shares remained relatively stable in after-market trading on Tuesday, with analysts keeping a close eye on the company's response to the outage and its potential impact on future cloud services.

(With Reuters inputs)

Updated: 14 Jun 2023, 07:08 AM IST
