Amazon Alexa, other services stop working; AWS outage causes chaos for users2 min read 14 Jun 2023, 07:08 AM IST
High-profile websites experienced outages in a major disruption to Amazon Web Services (AWS), raising concerns about the reliability of cloud-based services.
Several high-profile websites have experienced outages in a major disruption to Amazon Web Services (AWS). The incident resulted in widespread frustration and raised concerns about the reliability of cloud-based services. One unexpected casualty of the outage was Amazon's own voice assistant, Alexa, as well as Amazon Music.
