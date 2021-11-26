Amazon alleges 7,000 crore diverted from Future Retail

The letter, dated Nov. 24, comes as India’s antitrust authority is hearing a petition from Future Retail to revoke regulatory approval of a 2019 deal between one of its group companies and an Amazon unit, saying the American retailer lied to the regulator. Amazon says Future Retail‘s plan to sell its stores to Reliance -- Amazon’s rival -- violates the 2019 partnership contract, while the indebted Indian group says it would collapse if the transaction fails.

