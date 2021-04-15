Amazon announces $250 million fund for SMEs

"Small and medium-sized businesses are often the engine and the lifeblood of economies and I think it's true in India as well. And we are very passionate about trying to enable acceleration of SMBs in fueling innovation and the economy in India and so building on what we did last year, I'm excited to announce a brand new $250 million Amazon Smbhav Venture Fund," Amazon Web Services CEO Andrew Jassy CEO said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}