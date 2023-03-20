Amazon announces fresh round of layoffs, to cut 9,000 jobs in coming weeks

Amazon has revealed plans to cut around 9,000 jobs from its cloud services, advertising and Twitch units as recession fears loom. The announcement was made by CEO Andy Jassy via a memo to staff mere weeks after the company laid off around 18,000 employees.

“Some may ask why we didn't announce these role reductions with the ones we announced a couple months ago. The short answer is that not all of the teams were done with their analyses in the late fall; and rather than rush through these assessments without the appropriate diligence, we chose to share these decisions as we've made them so people had the information as soon as possible," Jassy was quoted as saying.

More to come…