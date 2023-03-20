Amazon announces fresh round of layoffs, to cut 9,000 jobs in coming weeks

Amazon announces fresh round of layoffs, to cut 9,000 jobs in coming weeks1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 08:40 PM IST
Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff on Monday. The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history, adding to the 18,000 employees the company said it would lay off in January.
Amazon has revealed plans to cut around 9,000 jobs from its cloud services, advertising and Twitch units as recession fears loom. The announcement was made by CEO Andy Jassy via a memo to staff mere weeks after the company laid off around 18,000 employees.
