Amazon India has announced 'Great Indian Festival Celebration Special' sale from 13th October. Amazon's new festive sale will have offers on a wide range of smartphones, TVs and other gadgets. The 5-day sale will end on 17th October. Amazon has partnered with ICICI Bank to offer 10% instant discount to shoppers during the sale on its credit and debit cards.

Here is all you need to know about Amazon's 'Great Indian Festival Celebration Special' sale

1) Amazon Prime members can grab great deals first with exclusive early access starting 12 noon on 12th October.

2) The Amazon 'Great Indian Festival Celebration Special' sale will start for everyone else beginning 12am, October 13. The sale will end at 11:59 pm, October 17.

3) During the sale, Amazon is promising up to 40% off on smartphones along with free screen replacement, exciting exchange offers, no cost EMI and more.

4) There will be deals on popular brands such as Apple, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, Vivo, Honor, etc.

5) Amazon will offer up to 90% off on Amazon Fashion, including Women's Sarees, casual shoes, watches and other top brands and latest trends.

6) The-commerce giant will also offer up to 60 per cent off on appliances, TVs with no-cost EMI, exchange offers and installation with free deliveries.

7) During the sale, Amazon will also be over 6,000 deals from 200 brands including HP, Canon, boAT, Lenovo and more.

8) Amazon will offer lowest prices of the year on 30,000 plus daily essentials.

9) Amazon will offer 6000 plus deals on books, hobbies, gaming and toys.

10) Amazon will offer biggest savings of the year on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival: Celebration Special sale will offer upto 80% off on Amazon brands and more. Apart from it, Amazon festive sale will offer biggest discounts on unique products from Indian Small Businesses too.

E-commerce major Flipkart has also announced its 'Big Diwali Sale'. Flipkart's 'Big Diwali Sale' will kick off on 12th October. The 5-day sale will offer discounts and offers on mobile phones, TV and appliances, electronics, accessories, fashion and a lot more.