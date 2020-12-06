Amazon announces Home Shopping Sale: Details here

Amazon announces Home Shopping Sale: Details here1 min read . 04:14 PM IST
Customers can save on products from companies such as, Havells, Syska, cure.fit, Bajaj, Cello, V-guard, Vega, LG and other popular brands
Amazon India announced the ‘Home Shopping Sale’ offers on home & decor, home & kitchen appliances, sports & outdoors, automobiles, safety, furniture, appliances and more. The e-tailer will provide these new offers until 8 December.
The e-commerce giant is offering scheduled delivery during the Home Shopping Sale on Amazon.in. The customers can save on products from companies such as, Havells, Syska, cure.fit, Bajaj, Cello, V-guard, Vega, LG and other popular brands.
Customers using HSBC Credit Card will get 10% Instant Discount on spends of ₹10,000 or more. Customers can get a maximum discount of up to ₹1500.
Here are some of the top offers by participating brands & sellers:
Home & kitchen appliances
