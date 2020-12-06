Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >Amazon announces Home Shopping Sale: Details here
FILE PHOTO: Customers using HSBC Credit Card will get 10% Instant Discount on spends of 10,000 or more

Amazon announces Home Shopping Sale: Details here

1 min read . 04:14 PM IST Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

Customers can save on products from companies such as, Havells, Syska, cure.fit, Bajaj, Cello, V-guard, Vega, LG and other popular brands

Amazon India announced the ‘Home Shopping Sale’ offers on home & decor, home & kitchen appliances, sports & outdoors, automobiles, safety, furniture, appliances and more. The e-tailer will provide these new offers until 8 December.

The e-commerce giant is offering scheduled delivery during the Home Shopping Sale on Amazon.in. The customers can save on products from companies such as, Havells, Syska, cure.fit, Bajaj, Cello, V-guard, Vega, LG and other popular brands.

Customers using HSBC Credit Card will get 10% Instant Discount on spends of 10,000 or more. Customers can get a maximum discount of up to 1500.

Here are some of the top offers by participating brands & sellers:

Home & kitchen appliances

  • Up to 35% off on Air Conditioners from brands like Daikin, LG, Sanyo, Voltas & more
  • Kitchen essentials offers from brands including Eureka Forbes, Prestige, Borosil & more
  • Up to 60% off on kitchen winter essentials with offers on cookware, casseroles, flasks & more
  • Live subscription packages from cure.fit starting 99
  • The company is offering up to 40% off on Air purifiers
  • Comforters, blankets & rugs starting 24

