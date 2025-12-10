Amazon announces mega investment of $35 billion in India over next 5 years, US giant eyes AI push

Amazon Inc on Wednesday announced a mega $35 billion investment in India over the next five years, sharply raising the scale of its investment in the key growth market.

Amazon's announcement comes a day after Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and pledged to invest $17.5 billion in India.

The Amazon investment plan in India is the e-commerce giant's strongest signal yet that the country remains a key growth market for boosting spends and expand in businesses, even as US President Donald Trump warned US companies of tariffs if they set up businesses in other countries.

The US e-commerce giant said in a statement that it will will invest more than $35 billion in India by 2030 across businesses, including areas such as artificial intelligence and logistics infrastructure.

“Amazon reiterated its commitment to India and announced that it plans to invest more than $35 billion across all its businesses in the country through 2030, focusing on business expansion as well as three strategic pillars: AI-driven digitization, export growth, and job creation,” the company said.