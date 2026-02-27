Subscribe

Amazon announces strategic partnership with OpenAI, to invest $50 billion for AI innovation

Amazon will invest $50 billion in OpenAI, beginning with an initial $15 billion, followed by $35 billion in the coming months.

Riya R Alex
Published27 Feb 2026, 07:31 PM IST
Amazon announces strategic partnership with OpenAI.
Amazon announces strategic partnership with OpenAI.(Reuters)
E-commerce giant Amazon has planned to invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months, the companies announced on Friday.

“OpenAI and Amazon today announced a multi-year strategic partnership to accelerate AI innovation for enterprises, startups, and end consumers around the world. Amazon will also invest $50 billion in OpenAI, starting with an initial $15 billion investment and followed by another $35 billion in the coming months when certain conditions are met,” the release read.

(This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.)

