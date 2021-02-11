Amazon appeals to Supreme Court in Future deal dispute

Amazon appeals to Supreme Court in Future deal dispute1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 08:34 AM IST
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year
Amazon.com Inc has mounted a legal challenge against its partner Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale in Supreme Court, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, marking the U.S. firm's latest effort to block the deal.
Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.
Mastercard to allow cardholders to transact in certain cryptocurrencies1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Elon Musk’s younger brother Kimbal sells $25.6 million Tesla shares1 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report1 min read . 07:49 AM IST
Twitter will explore letting users receive payments from followers1 min read . 06:45 AM IST
Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy
A New Delhi court this week dealt a blow to the U.S. firm by revoking a previous court decision that effectively blocked the deal, and Amazon has filed an appeal against it in the Supreme Court in the capital city, the two sources said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.