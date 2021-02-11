Amazon appeals to Supreme Court in Future deal dispute

Amazon .com Inc has mounted a legal challenge against its partner Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale in Supreme Court, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, marking the U.S. firm's latest effort to block the deal.

Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.

A New Delhi court this week dealt a blow to the U.S. firm by revoking a previous court decision that effectively blocked the deal, and Amazon has filed an appeal against it in the Supreme Court in the capital city, the two sources said.

