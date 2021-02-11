OPEN APP
Amazon appeals to Supreme Court in Future deal dispute
Amazon appeals to Supreme Court in Future deal dispute

1 min read . Updated: 11 Feb 2021, 08:34 AM IST Reuters

Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year

Amazon.com Inc has mounted a legal challenge against its partner Future Group's $3.4 billion retail assets sale in Supreme Court, two sources told Reuters on Thursday, marking the U.S. firm's latest effort to block the deal.

Amazon, locked in legal disputes with Future, alleges the Indian firm violated contracts by agreeing to sell its retail assets to Reliance Industries last year. Future denies any wrongdoing.

A New Delhi court this week dealt a blow to the U.S. firm by revoking a previous court decision that effectively blocked the deal, and Amazon has filed an appeal against it in the Supreme Court in the capital city, the two sources said.

